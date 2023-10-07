JoyNews’ Upper East Regional correspondent, Albert Sore has been adjudged the Journalist of the Year in the region by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

This is the first time a journalist has won the coveted award after the first edition in 2019.

His documentary, “A Dam of Promises” which tracked the progress of work on the Pwalugu Multipurpose dam also won him the Best Agriculture Reporter award.

He also walked away as the Best Human Rights Reporter based on his news feature which threw the spotlight on a rape victim whose family didn’t want to pursue justice because the alleged rapist was an important personality in the community.

Albert Sore is known for reporting on many social-interest stories from rural and hard-to-reach communities in the Upper East region.

Subsequently, he has won many awards for his impactful work as a journalist mainly in the Upper East Region, spanning many years.

Other awardees for the night were Anthony Adongo Apubeo (Ghana News Agency), Castro Senyalah (Asaase Radio), Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM), Moses Apiah (A1 Radio), and Simon Agana Blessing (Word FM).

The rest are Joshua Asaah (A1 Radio), Chidozie Stephen (ApexNewsGh), Nelson Abagna (GBC URA Radio) and David Azure (A1 Radio).

Speaking at the event, the Regional Chairman for GJA , William Jalulah charged journalists in the region to take up more challenging stories.

This year’s event was under the theme: “Safeguarding the Peace and Security of the Upper East Region: The Role of the Media.”

It was sponsored by WaterAid Ghana under their SHARE project.

