MTN Ghana renews ties with GJA; assures of more collaboration

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana has expressed its readiness to renew ties with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

This was made known when the leadership of the GJA paid a courtesy call on the management of MTN Ghana at the Head office in Accra on Monday, September 18.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh assured the GJA of MTN’s preparedness to support the association due to its importance to business development.

“GJA is an important association and it’s important to us as a business. We look forward to collaborating with you”, the CEO emphasised.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh

He said the quality of journalism in the country is a priority to MTN Ghana, hence the need to renew the partnership in order to expand the frontiers of journalism in the country.

Senior Manager for Corporate Communications of MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu emphasised the strong relationship MTN has with the media and enumerated activities/projects that MTN has undertaken with the media association to strengthen the bond.

She thanked GJA and the media for their support to MTN’s business over the years.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO) of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe reiterated that MTN will continue to work with the GJA for mutual benefits and for the industry.

The GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour expressed his appreciation to MTN for their support to the media and appealed to them to strengthen the relationship between the two institutions.

“One thing commendable is your support for GJA Awards. You have been with us through thick and thin”, Mr. Dwumfour stressed.

In this regard, the GJA President appealed to MTN to support this year’s GJA Awards as a headline sponsor.