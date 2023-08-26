Spokesperson of aspiring flagbearer Alan Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has condemned an alleged attack on their Campaign Coordinator in the North-East region.

Speaking to journalists about the development, he indicated that the said agent had been hospitalized.

According to him, a police report has been filed and will be made public in due time.

He’s also alleged that factions of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team members have been allowed to send their mobile phones to the voting area which is in breach of the election directive by the party.

“The EC is looking on, the police is looking and our agent is assaulted for protesting then its grounds enough to reject the entire results.

“There is nothing like defeat in this, it’s a selection, a mere selection. We’re enforcing the rules. There is no victory for anyone when you’re selecting five people, where’s the victory? Those who need it to demonstrate their emptiness are the ones who are pursuing it.”

“The party is peacefully selecting five people to contest in the true election, there is only one true election, November 4. But to begin to assault agents at this time and to begin to flaunt the rules with impunity means that the President, His Excellency, the party leadership who are in charge of the election, and the vice President’s faction ought to beware,” he said.

A Special Electoral College is ongoing in all regions to cut down the number of presidential aspirants to five.

The process has been fairly peaceful with high security presence.

