Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said she will consider being a running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

Madam Botchwey has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is her preferred candidate, and she hopes he will win the race.

However, she will be open to work as a running mate for anyone the party elects as flagbearer.

She made the disclosure while addressing journalists after casting her vote on Saturday.

“I believe anybody in the party will consider it including myself, so I will think about it. It is not a decision you take lightly so you consult and all of that,” she said.

ALSO READ: