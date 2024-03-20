The Central Regional Zongo chief has committed to lead the region’s Zongo communities to campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the general elections on December 7, 2024.

According to Alhaji Mahamud Danday Massawodje IV, the Zongo communities in the Central region are preparing to award NDC running mate, Professpr Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her support of the communities.

He thanked her for constantly looking after the welfare of Zongo communities and Muslims in the country, and vowed that they would never abandon the NDC party during the elections.

He made the remarks at the Central Mosque when Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, donated foodstuffs such as bags of gari, bags of rice, cartons of milk, sugar, fruits, packs of bottle water, boxes of biscuits, and gallons of oil to them to break their fast.



The NDC running mate urged the Muslim communities in the Central region and Ghanaians to remember her and the NDC party during their fasting and prayers.



She highlighted the necessity of maintaining peace before, during, and after the elections.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang committed to continue working to satisfy the needs of all Zongo communities if the NDC wins power and she becomes Vice President.



From the Central Mosque, she paid a courtesy call on the market women in Cape Coast’s Kotokoraba Market to express her gratitude for their overwhelming support.

ALSO READ:

Armed robbers kill son of Professor Adu Boahen

Labour unions and CSOs resist emolument adjustment and privileges of Article 71 officeholders

Another accident at Achimota claims one life after Kuami Eugene’s crash