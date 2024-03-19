Another tragic accident has occurred on the same stretch of road where Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was recently involved in a crash.

This time, the accident took place after the Achimota overhead, heading towards the Dzorwulu traffic light.

According to reports, the accident resulted in the loss of life, as the driver of the vehicle involved died on the spot.

The identity of the driver is yet to be confirmed.

The black saloon car collided with a trailer parked along the shoulder of the highway with no indication.

This unfortunate event comes shortly after Kuami Eugene’s accident on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The highlife musician crashed his Range Rover into a tipper truck on the N1 Highway, just after the Achimota Overhead towards the Dzorwulu traffic light.

Thankfully, Kuami Eugene survived the accident with a broken wrist and a gash on his right hand.

However, his vehicle was mangled beyond repair.