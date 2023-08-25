Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has urged aspirants not to downplay the upcoming Super Delegates Congress.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, he indicated that the results from Saturday’s crucial polls will boost whoever tops the lot campaign.

“The Super Delegates Congress is critical not because it is the end but the beginning of the end. It will boost the campaign of whoever wins. So nobody should underplay it.

“If research doesn’t go your way, you will say it is bogus, but it is important. People are saying it is a three-horse race, so if it is not necessary, why are they not sleeping?” he quizzed.

He explained that the super delegates consisting of the founding fathers of the NPP and past executives have an indirect influence on delegates.

“If someone is paying money, you will definitely pay, even though some will exceed others. The impact on November 4 will be great. The 1,000 delegates were not chosen at random. They were chosen because of their roles in the party.

“Why are people complaining that the majority of the aspirants are supporting one candidate? It means they have influence in their constituency. Even though they are not to decide for their constituents, aspirants shouldn’t complain if someone has majority MPs on their side. They would have also enjoyed it if they were on their side,” he added.

Some reports have indicated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong are the frontrunners of Saturday’s elections.

ALSO READ: