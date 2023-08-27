It has emerged that there will be a run-off of the Super Delegates Conference in the coming week on Saturday, September 3 following a tie in the initial contest.

Both Addai Nimo and Boakye Agyarko garnered nine votes, constituting 1.09% of the 910 votes cast across all 17 centers in the country.

In view of this, the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye, disclosed officially that per the stated rules of the contest, another election must hold to determine the fifth candidate to join the flagbearership race.

According to him, the rule is that five, not more or less than, must proceed for the next election slated November 4.

The only condition to prevent the run-off is if one of the two contenders in the 5th place decide to step down for the opponent.

In the absence of this, Mr Oquaye stated categorically that the two contenders will face off multiple times, if the need be, until a clear winner emerges.

He elaborated that the Super Delegates, all senior members of the party, are expected to vote in the run-off just as in the main contest.

As it stands, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Afriyie Akoto have been cleared for the next stage which is the primary to elect a flagbearer to steer affairs in the 2024 elections.