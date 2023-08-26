Results have started trickling in from various polling centres in the NPP Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Polls officially closed at 1 pm in all voting centres and counting is underway in all 17 polling centres.



The New Patriotic Party cleared all of its ten presidential aspirants to contest the flagbearer race in July.

Below are the results from the NPP Headquarters – Asylum Down – Provisional Results out of 176 valid votes:

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 107

Kennedy Agyapong – 32

Alan Kyerematen – 25

Joe Ghartey – 1

Kwadwo Poku – 0

Akoto – 2

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – 3

Francis Addai – 5

Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

Boakye Agyarko – 0

