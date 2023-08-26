A New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Boakye Agyarko says the ongoing super delegates conference is not going to produce a winner, contrary to popular belief.

Speaking to the press after voting, Mr Agyarko stated that this process, expected to select five presidential aspirants, is to make the main delegates’ conference less chaotic.

“If after today, let’s say that one person gets 100% (in the super delegates conference), you know what happens? There will be a rerun to add four more. And if the second rerun only produces another 100%, there will be a third rerun. We will rerun until we get five.”

“Why is that? The system is intended to produce five people and not declare a winner. So if today, three people get positive numbers and the rest get zero, the party is going to run another next week,” he added.

The former Energy Minister stated that he has heard arguments from people attempting to distort what the NPP constitution says about the delegates’ conference.

“The delegates select a candidate for the party and that mandate is given to the voters who will number 208,000 plus. So, you cannot have 956 people elect for that 208,000 people. It is illegitimate,” he added.

Mr Boakye Agyarko noted that he expects the process to be a smooth, orderly and peaceful without anyone contravening any section of the party’s constitution.

“At the end of the day, it is how we comport ourselves that is most important…I expect that all of us will have our eyes on the bigger prize and therefore behave and conduct ourselves in such a way that the people of Ghana will continue to repose confidence in us as a party and continue to honour us with the power they have given us twice.”