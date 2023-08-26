Eight passengers have died while two individuals remain unconscious, and five others have sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident at Mustupher Plus near Potsin junction on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway.

The accident involved a DAF cargo Truck registered as AS8740-S, travelling from Kasoa towards Takoradi, and a Hyundai H100 registered as GN 4475-19, en route from Agona Swedru to Kasoa.

Eyewitnesses recounted to Adom News that the collision transpired when the Hyundai H100, carrying 15 passengers, collided with the cargo truck on the highway.

According to their accounts, a water tanker was travelling ahead of the cargo truck.

As the tanker was maneuvering to unload its water, the cargo truck driver failed to reduce speed.

potsin accident

Instead, the truck veered into the lane occupied by the passenger car, resulting in the catastrophic accident.

Reports indicate that all the victims, including the deceased, have been covered to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

D02 Kwesi Hughes, the Commander of the Winneba Municipal Fire Service, said this tragic accident could have been averted if the driver of the car had exercised greater patience and caution.

