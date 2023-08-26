Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his vote in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference.

Dr Bawumia voted at the NPP headquarters, accompanied by his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

The couple were both clad in white.

The Vice President had the NPP logo embroidered on his shirt, while Mrs Bawumia also had NPP scarf on her shoulder.

Dr Bawumia is one of the 10 aspirants seeking to lead the NPP as its flagbearer in the 2024 election.

He is facing fierce competition from former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, and former Ministers Boakye Agyarko and Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie among others.

The Super Delegates Conference will therefore see to the election of first five aspirants who will contest for the main presidential primary on November 4.

