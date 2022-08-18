A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, says he remains resolute in his support for Trade and Industry Ministry, Alan Kyerematen to be the flagbearer.

This comes after the NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, in a statement, indicated Mr Adorye has been invited to appear before the National Complaints Committee for publicly endorsing a flagbearer hopeful.

The party noted all flagbearer hopefuls have also been invited for a meeting with the Steering Committee over such endorsements as it contradicts their rules.

But the 2020 NPP Kpone-Katamanso parliamentary aspirant says he remains firm and nothing can push him out of line.

Mr Adorye gave this assurance in a Facebook post, stating: “Sometimes the person you want to take the bullet for is the same person behind the trigger, life is not fair.”

Below is the post: