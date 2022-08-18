Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says he pities President Nana Akufo-Addo over the recent economic woes.



According to the former National Democratic Congress Central Regional Chairman, President Akufo-Addo is suffering the brunt of problems inherited and transferred from one generation to the other.



“It is unfortunate that we as Ghanaians have heaped a mountain that has fallen on this current government. We sowed some bad seeds including corruption which has matured under Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana, I pity you. I am sure he doesn’t sleep,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.



Admitting President Akufo-Addo was elected to solve problems and has no control over certain issues which may be a global phenomenon, he was quick to add there must be a local solution now.



Citing inspiration from the Bible, he noted it is about time the government adopts the eye for an eye, tooth for tooth approach in dealing with corruption and other national issues.



“I think it is time we hold the bull by the horn to make sure we will survive as a nation. If not, politicians will continue to take advantage even when they know they cannot do it,” he bemoaned.



He further stressed there is the need for change in social and political lives generally as Ghanaians.