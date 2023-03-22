Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has disputed claims he paid GHS30K each to parliamentarians who joined Vice President Dr Bawumia for the Akwasidae festival.

The Suame Member of Parliament (MP) has said he was not even in charge of the planning to have influenced the MPs with money.

Dr Bawumia was followed to the 40-day festival by close to 80 MPs from the NPP and received loud cheers when he arrived at the Manhyia Palace.

How the crowd responded to his presence at the Manhyia Palace, according to his proponents, was a testament to the fact that Dr Bawumia continues to be the toast of many.

But according to the Majority Leader, the MPs went voluntarily after it was communicated on their WhatsApp platform that Dr Bawumia will be going to Manhyia.

He, therefore, cannot fathom why anybody will make such false claims.

“Even when the planning started, I was away with the Minority Leader, Speaker, clerks and other parliamentarians for a conference outside Ghana,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Kyei Mensah stressed their presence was even for Dr Bawumia to thank the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his support all these years.

He has, therefore, challenged anybody who has evidence that he made such payments to come out with it.

