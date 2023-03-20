Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hailed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region for their show of love for him.

He described the gesture not only as surprising but also tremendous, urging the rank and file of the party in the Region to continue to forge ahead in unity.

Speaking at a brief event ahead of the second Akwasidae in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia entreated them to work in unison ahead of the 2024 polls.





“I am humbled by the surprising and amazing support. It is a big statement you have made. Let me commend Constituency Chairmen and other executives in the Ashanti Region for this support,” he said following a massive show of love.

According to him, he exists because of them lauding them, particularly those who contested elections but united thereafter.

“I exist because of you. The organization of this welcome was done in unity between Chairman Wontumi and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, and that is very commendable. It is only the NPP that can beat itself and therefore unity in Ashanti is important ahead of 2024 polls,” he emphasised.

He further appealed to the NPP faithful in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the party, to continue the spirit of unity and ensure the NPP retains power in 2024.

“NPP will win 2024 if we are united. Let us unite among ourselves,” he advised.