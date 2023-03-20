Former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, has indicated that no candidate can unseat him.

Describing himself as the MP with the most followers in the Northern Region and beyond, Mr Iddrisu said to be elected MP five consecutive times means the people are happy with the work he is doing and will continue to vote for him.

The incumbent MP said he has no doubt that he will win the elections again for the sixth consecutive time.

Mr Iddrisu made this assertion when he presented his nomination forms to renew his mandate as the NDC candidate for the Tamale South Constituency at the party’s constituency office over the weekend.

The former Minority Leader pledged his commitment to amass about 90,000 votes for any of the aspirants who will emerge to lead the NDC in 2024.

He said he will work hard with the incoming flagbearer of the NDC to take the mantle from the current government.

The Tamale South Constituency Chairman, Sulemana Abdul Rauf Zaanyaya, said Mr Iddrisu is the first to submit his nomination forms.

Mr Zaanyaya said his office received a letter from someone showing interest in contesting, but they are yet to hear from him.

The Director of Elections, Yahaya Mutawakil, said everything is set for the primaries on May 13, 2023.

Some of the branch executives spoke to the media.

The National Democratic Congress will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Per the timetable outlined by the party, interested individuals are expected to download nomination forms from the party’s website or pick up hard copies at its headquarters.