Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, has revealed how his MPs Common Fund and other sources helped him build a school in his hometown.

According to him, the school, which has now been recognised by the government, is known as the Sankore Senior High school.

His motivation for coming up with such an initiative was to leave a legacy because his hometown lacked a secondary school.

“You know, in my hometown, we didn’t have a secondary school. Even during my time, those of us who managed to go to school were only three and this should tell you that not all of us get the opportunity to continue.

“And so when I became an MP, I promised to build a school in the whole constituency to promote education and so I bought land in my hometown in Sankori. I used my own common fund to start that project. I used 13 teachers and I used NSS teachers and paid them,” he recounted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

He continued that “now that school is a big school now and supporting people in my constituency. That was the legacy I want to leave there.”

The MP said he was proud the school was not added to the double track system when it was rolled out.

