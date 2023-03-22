Suame Member of Parliament (MP), Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has revealed late former Tafo MP, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, requested to see him prior to his death.

The Majority Leader explained that was after he heard about the deceased’s illness.

He, however, couldn’t make time to meet him as he was occupied with parliamentary duties.

“When I first heard about his sickness, I was informed he was living around the police headquarters but when I went he had relocated to East Legon.

“I went there too and was told he has gone to Kumasi at the time but afterwards, he personally sent a message and asked to see me,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Kyei Mensah indicated thoughts of the former Monitoring and Evaluation Minister came to mind on Monday and he wanted to meet his former colleague and friend at all costs.

“I asked my wife to remind me about going to see Dr Akoto Osei after we return to Accra from the Akwasidae.

“Unfortunately, just when I landed at KIA from Kumasi, my wife sent a message she has heard about his death so I should verify. I made a few calls and indeed he had left us,” he sadly added.

Mr Kyei Mensah eulogised the deceased’s kind was rare and he was dedicated, committed and played a vital role in Ghana’s politics.

ALSO READ:

Bagbin shocked at Dr Akoto Osei’s sudden demise

He further extended condolences to the bereaved family, stating the MPs will in the coming days visit them to formally commiserate with them.

Dr Akoto Osei passed on on Monday, March 20, 2023, following an undisclosed illness.

He is reported to have passed at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was undergoing treatment.