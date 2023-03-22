Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti region, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, shed tears as he paid a tribute to his predecessor, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr Assafuah described the late former Minister as a father and a force to be reckoned with.

He struggled with tears as he recounted the contribution of the deceased towards the growth of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on whose ticket he represented for 20 years in parliament.

In 2020, Dr Osei bowed out of parliament and was succeeded by Mr Assafuah.

He disclosed Dr Akoto played a lot of back-scene roles which a lot of Ghanaians are not privy to, stating he was a member of the Defence and Interior Committee.

He added even at the end of his tenure, committee members still went to seek his opinion and recommendation on issues they were confronted with.

Dr Akoto served in various capacities including a Deputy Minister of Finance and Monitoring and Evaluation Minister.

ALSO READ:

Bawumia, MPs mourn former Minister

NPP flags to fly half-mast in honour of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei

He confirmed that the former Minister and MP was unwell for a short period and eventually passed on on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He indicated that officially, Ghanaians and the House will be informed about the burial arrangement.

Play the video above: