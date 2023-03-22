The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu Bio, has announced that government is getting tough on the illegal timber trade, particularly on the European Union markets.

He said this on the floor of Parliament in commemoration of the 2023 World Forest Day under the theme forest and health.

Mr Bio said government was working closely with the European Union (EU) to make sure that only legal timbers are allowed on their market to help save the Ghanaian forest which is fast depleting.

Ghana‘s version of the celebration, the Minister hints will have a number of engagements including sensitization and other public events.

The Minister, who doubles as MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency, called for all hands to be on deck in the fight to save the forest.

Collins Dauda, Asutifi South MP called for aggressive tree planting and tree growing and to stop the haphazard and indiscriminate cutting down of trees. He advocated for more investment into the agency to bring back the forest.

Frank Annoh Dompreh, Nsawam-Adoagyiri also called on Ghana to relook at saving the entire world by redirecting “our energy to fight against global warming.”