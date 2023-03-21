Tributes have begun pouring in for former Old Tafo Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Dr Osei, who was also a former Deputy Finance Minister and Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, passed on on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have since taken to social media to pay glowing tributes after the news of his demise broke out.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Bawumia described the death as shocking.

He eulogised the deceased as a good friend and one of the people he worked closely with while he [Dr Bawumia] served as a Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana.

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP and Majority Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, also took to Twitter to mourn Dr Osei in a brief tribute.

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, also revealed the deceased was one of the people who took it upon themselves to tutor him in the 7th Parliament.