President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants the country’s Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that the election in 2024 is free, credible, and fair.

A credible election, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, will help Ghana consolidate its democratic credentials.

“It is no secret that I have spent most of my adult life trying to fight for the establishment of democracy and human rights in this country and I have always fought and advocated for credible elections in Ghana. In emphasizing the importance of the credibility of elections, it must be pointed out that the counting, collation and declaration of the results, cannot and should not be more important than the sacred God-given rights of the citizen casting his or her ballot.”

Nana Akufo-Addo said this at the swearing-in of two EC Board members at the Jubilee House.

The President further charged that; the electoral management body should not be intimidated by pressure from political parties.

“Remember that now and ever, every single decision you take will be scrutinized to the letter. That, however, should not scare you and let no one try to coerce you into submission. On the contrary, let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you onto great heights and above all, work to ensure that, the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld.”