A 69-year-old farmer, Yagbonwura Be-Kunuto Jewu Soale, has been enskinned as the new overlord of the Gonja kingdom.

The Yagbonwura will serve under the chieftaincy title, Be-Kunuto Jewu Soale, following a ceremony at Nyage in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

The new overlord was the Paramount Chief of Tulwe traditional area and has now ascended to the Yagbon throne after the death of Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Bore Essa a few months ago at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The enskinment by the Kingmaker, Kigbapewura was in accordance with the Gonja tradition.

Tulewewura Amonebafe Borenyi I was enskinned as the 34th Yagbonwura.

He was paraded through the traditional area and from Nyage, he made a stop at Jintlipe to greet the Vaglikori and his people who are responsible for carving the traditional casket when a king dies.

He also made a stop at Larabanga mosque for Islamic prayers and blessings by the Chief Imam and his people.

According to tradition, it is taboo for the overlord after the enskinment to see or sleep in Mankuma, a traditional home or museum for kings when they pass on.

ALSO READ:

Meet the new Overlord of Gonja land

Mahama congratulates newly elected king of Gonjaland

It is also taboo for the overlord and Kigbapewura to see one another because when the overlord dies his horse and royal sandals are sent back to Kigbapewura at Buipe to announce the death of the king.

Meanwhile, there will be an outdooring of the new overlord at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo where former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Bawumia will be special guests of honour.