Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu narrowly escaped death following a vicious attack by gunmen at a movie location.

The actor reportedly relocated to Bamenda in Cameroon on November 23, 2023, in order to work on a film project.

Cameroonian fans also greeted him with great enthusiasm, unable to contain their excitement at seeing the skillful screen god.

But on Saturday, November 25, at around 10: pm, some unidentified gunmen stormed a drinking spot where Sylvester Madu and a few others were hanging out.

According to reports, four people were killed and 10 others injured.

Fortunately, Sylvester Madu escaped unharmed because the Cameroonian police moved quickly to the scene.

Meanwhile, the film company that invited Sylvester Madu to Cameroon for the shoot has confirmed the incident.

Refer to the statement below: