Nigerian musician, Tems has revealed that early in her career, she wore baggy clothes to tone down her sexual appeal while working with producers and fellow musicians.

She explained that, as a newcomer dedicated to her music career and the production process, she wanted to be taken seriously and not viewed as a distraction or propositioned by producers.

In an interview, Tems stated that she did not want unwanted advances to hinder her success.

The ‘Crazy Tings’ hitmaker said “I used to not always like my body. I just didn’t understand a lot of things. I was going to a lot of studios alone, meeting people I didn’t know and had never met. I’ll message people to ask them to teach me how to produce music for people.”

Tems performs onstage in the Mojave tent at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

“So, because of my objective, which is just wanting to make music, if my being attractive is disturbing you and stopping me from achieving my goal, I am going to help you. So, when I go to the studio, I wear baggy clothes and I’m in my alpha mode because I want you to not be seduced by me.”

Tems indicated that her strategy worked because many people she worked with recognised her determination as an artist.

