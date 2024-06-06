Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has revealed that she has never been in love.

The 28-year-old songstress made this known in a recent interview with Flow With Korty, stating that she doesn’t think love is something that a person experiences mindlessly but rather deliberately and with open eyes.

While acknowledging that she hasn’t felt anything for anyone, Tems stated that she thought someone could mistake infatuation for love.

She said, “I haven’t been in love. Loving someone for me is more of ‘I see you and I still want to be in your life. Even though you annoy me sometimes, I choose you and I choose you.

“I would like to be in love, to experience something deep but really real not blind. I don’t believe that love is blind, I think if you really love someone you’re loving them with your eyes open.

“I feel like people get infatuated, and they call that falling in love. If you’re blind, that is not love. Love is when you’ve seen the person, their yansh is open and you’re like ‘I still want it. I still want that.’ I want someone to see my goods and be like, ‘Yeah, give me some of that.” (sic)

