Sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed that an illness requiring surgery and a six-month recovery period delayed the release of her debut album.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Tems, who gained prominence in 2020 after featuring on Wizkid’s hit song “Essence,” shared that the album, originally slated for release in 2021, had to be postponed due to her health issues.

Instead of her debut album, Tems released her second extended play, “If Orange Was a Place.”

She mentioned that, her battle to regain health inspired much of her new music, which centers on themes of resilience and perseverance.

“Being a warrior is about not giving up; even if they cut your leg, you walk on your knees, you fight on your knees using what you have — and that’s good enough,” Tems stated, reflecting on her journey.

Although Tems did not specify the illness that led to her surgery, she emphasized that her experiences have shaped her outlook and music.

Tems’ highly anticipated debut album, “Born In The Wild,” is set to be released on June 7.

Also, she will embark on her first global headline tour later that same month, marking a significant milestone in her career.