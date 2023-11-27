The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was spotted at KAVOD gospel concert organized by Ghanaian singer Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee.

Asiedu Nketia, known for his rare presence at such events showcased his dance moves during Nacee’s performance.

Joining him in the celebration was the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, who expressed his gratitude to God by singing along and dancing during Nacee’s captivating stage performance.

Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito sported a blue kaftan outfit, while Peter Otokunor wore a shirt with trousers.

The concert, which took place at the National Theatre on Sunday, November 26, 2023, featured Nacee singing his gospel songs to captivate the audience and evoke a sense of God’s presence.

The successful event concluded with numerous attendees joining in worship and expressing their gratitude to God.

Before Nacee’s performance, a play depicting his life was staged, featuring actors such as Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, Delong, among others.

The side attraction was General Mosquito’s dance moves.