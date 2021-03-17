Ghana has recorded 13 new deaths from the COVID-19 disease bringing the death toll to 698.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that as of Friday, March 12, 2021, the country had recorded a total of 243 new cases with 3,701 active cases.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 88,228, representing 9.3 per cent of the positivity rate.

According to the update, 48 persons, who were admitted from the illness, are in severe condition with 18 others in critical condition.

The total number of recoveries is now 83,829.

Out of the figure, 1,273 international travelers, who had arrived in the country, tested positive for the disease.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of cases with 49,091 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 15,101, then Eastern Region and Central Region with 4,014 and 3,157 cases respectively.

The Oti Region has so far recorded the lowest number of cases with a total of 370 cases.