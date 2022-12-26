SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 17 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Monday 26 to Wednesday 28 December 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches in this round – which sees the competition resume in the wake of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – is a London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United on the evening of Monday 26 December.

The Gunners were the pick of the teams in England’s top flight prior to the World Cup, opening a five-point lead at the top of the table, but the pressure will be squarely on their shoulders to continue in that vein – something that is made more challenging by losing key forward Gabriel Jesus to an injury sustained in Qatar.

“To prove ourselves that we can do it, that we can play at that level against these sorts of players and teams, and Hopefully [the players] will have more belief,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Monday opens with a London derby between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur before the pick of the late afternoon kick-offs sees Leicester City host Newcastle United. The Foxes improved greatly in the weeks before the break, while the Magpies come into this clash placed third on the log after an outstanding start to the season.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hopeful that warm-weather training camp in Saudi Arabia will help his team pick up where they left off in November: “Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season,” Howe noted. “It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.”

Monday also features Aston Villa playing host to Liverpool – with the Reds looking to make a strong statement of intent after their struggles – while Tuesday sees heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United at home to Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The Red Devils will hope Marcus Rashford can bring his great form from the World Cup to their domestic campaign: “He [Rashford] has so much talent that I don’t think he’ll ever reach what his talent can get to. He’s so talented that he could be one of the best in the world and I think he should strive for that,” said United defender Harry Maguire of the forward.

The round will be completed on the evening of Wednesday 28 December with Leeds United playing host to champions Manchester City at Elland Road.

Premier League broadcast details, 26-28 December 2022

All times CAT

Monday 26 December

14:30: Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Crystal Palace v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Leicester City v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Aston Villa v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Arsenal v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Tuesday 27 December

19:30: Chelsea v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Wednesday 28 December