Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are investigating a robber who robbed an Uber driver and his passenger.

Police officers say that the driver, James Ndich, was ferrying his passenger, Augustus Mutisa, 51, from Utawala where he had gone to withdraw some money from the bank.

On their way to Mutisa’s destination, Mihango, they were stopped by three men masquerading as police officers who accused the driver of causing death by dangerous driving.

The suspects later took control of their vehicle with them inside. While in the vehicle, the victims claim that the suspects robbed Mutisa of Ksh 414,839 he had withdrawn from the bank.

“While along JUJO Road near the school m/r BH 716598 about 2km west of the station they were stopped by three occupants aboard a black motor vehicle.

“Unknown that they had been trailing them, the three who impersonated police officers alleged that the Uber driver was wanted for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“They bundled the driver onto the co-drivers seat, while the reporter was sandwiched in the back seat and they took control of the vehicle.

“They then robbed the reporter of all the cash he had and tied him up,” a police report said.

The suspects later dumped the driver and his passengers at the Karagita area near Nairobi river before speeding off.

Following the incident, the police from Migango visited the scene of the crime and took necessary police action.

The incident is currently being investigated by the DCI officers from the Kayole division.