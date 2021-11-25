A disgruntled elderly man reportedly set fire in the Lands Ministry offices in a city in Zimbabwe after accusing the government officials of corruption.

The suspect, Josiah Garamukanwa, 77, had reportedly visited the offices to clarify the status of his application for land.

The suspect visited the offices inquiring on the position of his application in which he applied for a piece of land.

In a statement that was released on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police wrote that his expectations were not met, hence the reason for the arson.

On leaving the premises, the suspect produced a plastic container containing petrol which was hidden in a plastic bag, and poured it in the corridor before setting the building on fire.

The suspect tried to escape but the Police officers who were on surveillance acted swiftly and arrested him.

The fire brigade extinguished the fire in time.