A female police officer is nursing injuries after being stabbed in the back by unknown assailants in Nairobi.

The officer, attached to the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), was attacked, on Sunday, October 17, at the Ngomogo area within Stadium Police Station.

She was attacked while on her way to her house from work.

“It was reported by the Chief Controller that today October 17, 2021, at around 1920hrs, a police officer was stabbed at Ngomongo area within Stadium Police Station,” the report read in part.

The officer’s attackers are said to have also stolen some of her properties including her police uniform.

“She was stabbed at the back and sustained deep cut and the following items were robbed from her; police uniform and C and A which were all in her bag,” the report said.

Following the attack, officer Chepkorir is said to have raised an alarm calling for help before the assailants fled the scene.

She was later rushed to Radiant Hospital by those who came to her aid.

She was, however, transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for further treatment after the first hospital found her situation too critical and could not handle it.



