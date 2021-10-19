Four persons who robbed a driver at Awoshie in Accra in 2020 have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.

The convicts robbed the driver of his taxicab, mobile phone and cash of GH¢630.00 at gunpoint at Awoshie in Accra.



The convicts are Frank Obeng aka Kahlifa, a 22-year-old trader, Richard Quaye, aka Shasty, a 35-year-old Information Technology Technician, Kwesi Asamoah aka Faroy a 34-year-old labourer and Samuel Lartey aka Gravity a 31-year trader.



This was after the court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Keddey found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy and robbery at the end of the trial.



The court also found them guilty on the charge of causing harm and sentenced the four accused persons to five years imprisonment each.



Sentences will however run concurrently.



The court however acquitted and discharged Francis Addy, a 27-year-old driver who was held for dishonestly receiving the said taxi stolen from the complainant.

According to the court, the prosecution could not prove Addy’s charge.

Prosecuting Inspector Thomas Sarfo said the complainant, David Anku, is a taxi driver residing at Gbawe in Accra.

Obeng resides at Sowutum, Auntie Aku and Quaye also reside at Odorkor.

According to the prosecution, Asamoah and Lartey reside at Odorkor Official Town and Anyaa respectively. Addy resides at Sowutuom, Accra.

On September 16, 2020, at about 3:15 am, the complainant was driving his Daihatsu taxi cab with registration number GS 5742-20 around Dansoman Junction.

Inspector Sarfo said Obeng hired the complainant from Dansoman Junction to Awoshie and the complainant charged him GH¢15.00.

The prosecution said on reaching a section at Onyinase, Awoshie, Obeng instructed the complaint to park for his friend to pay for the fare and the complainant obliged.

The prosecutor said Lartey emerged and pointed a pistol at the complainant and pulled him out of the front seat and put him in the back seat.

Inspector Sarfo said Quaye and Asamoah also rushed on the complainant and attacked him with a screwdriver and broken bottles because the complainant resisted.

The prosecution said Quaye then drove the car away and on reaching a section at Anyaa, they pulled the driver out of the car.

The accused also robbed the complainant of his mobile phone valued GH¢150 and cash of GH¢630 and his vehicle valued GH¢22,000.

The prosecution said the accused met Addy at Ablekuma where he took away the vehicle and sold same at GH¢5,000.

The prosecutor said Addy after selling the car, handed the money to Lartey who is the group leader and they shared same among themselves.



Inspector Sarfo said On September 16, last year, Obeng was arrested at Odorkor and during interrogation, he mentioned the names of the rest of the accused persons.

On September 20, 2020, intelligence led to the arrest of Addy at his hideout at Sowutuom where in his caution statement, he admitted the offence.

Addy told the Police that he had so far received five cars from the accused persons including the Dahaitsu taxicab with registration number GS 5742-20 which was taken away from the complainant.

The prosecution said Addy further stated that the prices of the cars ranged from GH¢4,000 and GH¢5,000.