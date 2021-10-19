31.2KM Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road to be completed in November 2023

President Akufo-Addo, on Monday, October 18, inspected ongoing work on the construction of the 31.2-kilometre Assin Praso-Assin Fosu Road, which is part of the project for the rehabilitation of the National Trunk Road.

The project, estimated at a cost of $50 million, is being funded by a grant from the Government of Japan, and involves the rehabilitation of the 31.2km of road between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso; the dualization into a 4-lane carriageway of a 1.2km Assin Fosu township roads; the reconstruction of the railway underpass bridge; and the reconstruction of drainage structures between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso.

The contract for the contraction was awarded on November 19, 2019, with the commencement date set for March 2020.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, construction of the road was suspended from April 18, 2020, to March 15, 2021.

The road project, when executed, will significantly enhance the socio-economic lives of the people in the Assin area, facilitate the movement of goods to and from the Takoradi Port, ensure easy access to markets and services, guarantee reductions in road accidents and road user costs, and improve travel time.

The Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road is being constructed by Shimizu Dia-Nippon Joint Ventures, and is expected to be completed on November 31, 2023.

Nyamkomase-Assin Jakai Road

At Assin Jakai, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the 15-kilometer Nyankomase-Assin Jakai road.

The project includes the construction of feeder roads from Fante Nyankomase through Assin Jakai, Abaasa to Framase Junction; the Assin Jakai town roads; and the Jakai-Abein Feeder Roads.

The Nyamkomase-Assin Jakai is being constructed by Top International Eng. Ghana Limited, and is expected to be completed on October 19, 2023.

The road, when completed, will provide access to farms for residents in the Assin South District, and access to social facilities like schools, CHPs compound and clinics will be greatly enhanced.