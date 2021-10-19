Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling Pay-Per-View event, Crown Jewel, which will be held on the evening of Thursday 21 October 2021 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live and exclusive to SuperSport on DStv.

This will be the third edition of Crown Jewel, which was first held in 2018. The card of matches includes a thrilling Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

“I don’t care that I don’t have a champion’s advantage for this match,” said Lynch. “I don’t care that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are convinced they’re gonna be walking away with this title. There is no world in which I lose and those two b****es better get ready, because ‘The Man’ is coming their way!”

Other clashes to look forward to include a No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg, with the latter looking to avenge his defeat at SummerSlam; the team of Riddle and Randy Orton (RK-Bro) defending their Raw Tag Team titles against ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles and the giant Omos; and Drew McIntyre will look to become a three-time WWE Champion when he battles Big E.

But the main event everyone is talking about is a match for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Reigns with help from council Paul Heyman and his cousins, The Usos’, which together form ‘The Bloodline’ has dominated WWE for well over a year now.

However, a potent threat emerged at the SummerSlam event when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in shocking style. ‘The Beast’ is one of the all-time greats and certainly has the power and skill to take down Reigns, while his past relationship with Heyman who served Lesnar in a similar role to his position in ‘The Bloodline’ now adds a layer of complexity to this showdown.

“Roman Reigns… You call yourself the ‘Head of the Table’. You want to be acknowledged,” said Lesnar. “Well, at Crown Jewel, your time as WWE’s ‘Big Dog’ comes to an end. Brock Lesnar is back, and that’s bad, bad news for you.”

Crown Jewel will also feature a Hell in a Cell match between hated rivals Edge and Seth Rollins, as well as the finals for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments.

Now GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (3:00pm), WWE 205 (7:00pm) and a documentary (7:30pm).

Don’t miss out on all the WWE content on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App.

Crown Jewel confirmed matches

– Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns v Brock Lesnar

– Triple Threat Match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch v Sasha Banks v Bianca Belair

– Tag Team Match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro v AJ Styles & Omos

– Singles Match for the WWE Championship: Big E v Drew McIntyre

– No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg v Bobby Lashley

– Hell in a Cell Match: Edge v Seth Rollins

– King of the Ring tournament final

– Queen’s Crown tournament final

WWE Crown Jewel broadcast details

All times GMTT

Thursday 21 October