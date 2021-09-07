Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown and Raw shows running from Wednesday 8 to Tuesday 14 September 2021.

The action begins on the morning of Wednesday 8 September with WWE NXT Episode 633.

Up and comer Odyssey Jones has made an impressive impact in the NXT Breakout Tournament and looks to be a superstar of the future.

“I’m upset, I came so close to reaching my goal and winning this Breakout Tournament,” explained Jones. “Coming up short against Carmello hurts. I mean, I thought I had it, I got a little overconfident at the end, and got lazy with my work and my technique. I’m gonna take this as a learning curve, come back, train harder, train longer, train smarter and be ready for whatever is next.”

Saturday 11 September brings Episode 1151 of WWE SmackDown. The recent SummerSlam Pay-Per-View event saw Edge claim an epic and inspiring victory over Seth Rollins… though it seems the pairs’ rivalry might not be done just yet.

“I defeated a generational talent in Seth Rollins,” said Edge. “But I paid for it. I had to go to a dark place, a place I don’t like to go to, to find the most savage version of myself. It affected me… it affected me at home and wherever I went, but I did it. This chapter is closed, I’m moving on.”

To which Rollins responded, “It was a loss that taught me something about myself. As much as it pains me to admit this, at SummerSlam, Edge, you won my respect. And my admiration. If I want to fight my way back to the Universal Championship, maybe I need to be a little more like you.”

Tuesday 14 September will feature Episode 1477 of WWE Raw. Superstar Elias is ready to step out of the shadow of his former self and become a whole new competitor.

“Before WWE stood for Walk With Elias,” he explained. “It stood for World Wrestling Entertainment. I conquered entertainment. That’s not why I came here. I’m here to conquer wrestling and become a champion. Once I do that, I can conquer the world.”

Now GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (3:00pm), WWE 205 (7:00pm) and a documentary (7:30pm).

WWE weekly programmes broadcast details, 8-14 September 2021:

All times GMT

Wednesday 8 September

12:00am: WWE NXT Episode 633 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and WWE Channel 128

Saturday 11 September

02:00: WWE SmackDown Episode 1151 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and WWE Channel 128

Tuesday 14 September