Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been adjudged again as the Waste Management Company of the Year at the maiden edition of the National Business Honours Awards Night held in Accra Friday, September 3, 2021.

In addition to this, the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of the company, Ms. Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, was honoured with the award of National Business Communications Personality of the Year.

The national business honours is a C-level high-impact, economic empowerment and leadership awards by Global Ovations to champion business growth, economic empowerment and job creation in Ghana.

With the business community at heart and Ghana’s future in mind, the awards scheme is committed to the promotion of professionalism and high standards of cooperation among sector players across the country.

Addressing the awardees, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Ovations Limited, organisers of the scheme, Mr Gideon Raji, commended Ghanaian firms for persevering despite unexpected challenges they were confronted with as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the theme; “AfCFTA, Potential Benefits and Impact in Rebuilding Africa’s Economic Resilience in the Wake of COVID-19” Mr Raji noted that all recipients of the honours made remarkable sacrifices to achieve their business objectives during one of the most challenging periods in modern commerce.

He said excellence in business must be celebrated to motivate more individuals and organisations to contribute their efforts in boosting the national economy as Ghana explores opportunities in the wider continental market which covers more than 1.2 billion people with a combined GDP of more than US3.4 trillion.

Other recipients of the awards were the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) which was adjudged the National Bank of the Year; Guinness Ghana took the Beverage Company of the year; ECOM, Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) was adjudged National Government Agency and applauded for protecting the interest of Ghanaian shippers.

Female CEOs went to Nancy Ampah of (Nationwide Medical Insurance), Twellium Ghana (Confectionery Product of the Year), Empire Domus (Real Estate Developer of the Year ‘Luxury’) and RwandAir (International Airline Company of the Year).

Present to receive the awards for Zoomlion were; Mr Prosper Ahey (Senior Compliance Manager) Major. (rtd) Samuel Dok (Supply Chain Manager), Mr Thomas N. Korley (Zoom Foundation Coordinator), Mrs Sharon Lamptey (Head, Business Development) and Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah (General Manager, MWAS).