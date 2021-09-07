Prophet Kumchacha has said one of the things that cause problems in marriages is the time church services last.

He advised that preachers keep the sermon to under an hour and not any longer.

During an interview on Okay FM, Prophet Kumchacha revealed that he is very conscious about time in his church and does not keep his members for long tedious hours. The reason is many marriages have been put under strain due to this kind of arrangement by churches.

He said: “Church services which last for longer hours can cause problems. Sometimes it can cause marriages to break and foster quarrels between a husband and wife. Some services can start at 8:00 am and close at 5:00 pm. I feel that such long durations are not profitable for anyone.”

ALSO:

Prophet Kumchaha pointed out that people, especially women, have duties that need their attention. But because of prolonged service, they may be unable to complete these tasks, which may cause fights in their marriages.

“Some women have to go and cook for their husbands. Others may need to go and take care of the children. And if we put Sunday services aside, the rest of the days in the week, some women may need to go for their children from school. So if your closing time is not favourable, it can bring about problems between herself and her husband.

“I feel that when it comes to sharing the gospel, every pastor should preach for a maximum of an hour,” he concluded.