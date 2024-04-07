The Ghanaian music industry is in mourning following the passing of revered chorale legend and composer, Akuamoah Osei-Boateng.

According to reports, Osei-Boateng breathed his last at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on April 6, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly impacted the nation’s choral music landscape.

Throughout his illustrious career, Osei-Boateng crafted timeless choral masterpieces that have become synonymous with Ghanaian musical culture.

His compositions, including the iconic ‘Gyatabruwaa’, ‘Yesu ka wo ho’, and ‘Yehwe wo’, resonated deeply with audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners.

The news of Osei-Boateng’s passing has sent shockwaves through the choral fraternity, with numerous groups and individuals expressing their profound grief at the loss of such a towering figure.

Harmonious Chorale, among others, has extended heartfelt condolences, acknowledging the immeasurable contribution Osei-Boateng made to the advancement of choral music in Ghana.

Choral Music TV, a platform dedicated to promoting the rich heritage of choral music, also took to social media to announce Osei-Boateng’s demise, underscoring the profound impact of his work on the Ghanaian musical landscape.

In the wake of his passing, social media platforms have been flooded with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans, colleagues, and admirers, all paying homage to the extraordinary talent and legacy of Akuamoah Osei-Boateng.