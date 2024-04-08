The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s recent appointments to the Appeals Court.

According to her, it is a misuse of power and discretion, contrary to the provisions outlined in the 1992 Constitution.

Madam Mogtari expressed concern over President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of more than 20 Appeals Court Judges, which has increased the total number of Appeals Court Judges in the country to 51.

She raised worry regarding the workload of these judges, suggesting that a significant portion of them might not have sufficient cases to handle.

Comparing Ghana’s situation to Nigeria, where there are 35 judges, she argued that President Akufo-Addo’s actions amount to an abuse of discretionary power.

In a statement released on Monday, April 8, on her Facebook page, Madam Mogtari revealed her concerns.

“How can one individual leader, such as Akufo-Addo, appoint twenty-one (21) additional Court of Appeal judges, thereby bringing the total number of Court of Appeal Judges in Ghana to fifty-one (51)? Many of these judges might find themselves with little to do. This represents an abuse of presidential power and discretion.”

“Even in neighboring Nigeria, they have thirty-five (35) Court of Appeal Judges, with five judges assigned to each district. How is it that Ghana has fifty-one (51) Court of Appeal justices?” she questioned.

Wait a minute:

President Akufo-Addo has nominated eight lawyers, including Dr. Poku Adusei to the Court of Appeal. They are part of 20 people nominated to the new position.

