President Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Vice President and flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming elections.

Reflecting on their tenure together, the President highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s unwavering support and humility throughout their administration.

Addressing party supporters at Manhyia Palace on Tuesday during the grand unveiling of the NPP running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Akufo-Addo emphasized Dr Bawumia’s readiness and capability to lead the nation as the party seeks to ‘Break the 8’.

The President expressed strong confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s potential to build on the current administration’s achievements.

“I can assure you that when he becomes President, he will deliver. He will double whatever I have done for Ghana to transform,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene advised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to show humility as he joins the flagbearer ahead of the general election.

According to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, this is the only way to ensure the compatibility of the duo as the party seeks progress.

During his brief speech at Manhyia, the Asantehene recounted the days when he helped Dr. Prempeh through school, including paying his fees.

Acknowledging Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s achievements, he has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate to act in ways that will not support claims that he is arrogant.

The Asantehene also cautioned Dr. Prempeh to ensure that Dr. Bawumia never regrets selecting him as his running mate.