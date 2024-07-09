Trade and Industry Minister K.T. Hammond has dismissed the arrogance tag on Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate, describing it as nonsensical.

Mr Hammond argued that, those making such comments do not truly know the Manhyia South Member of Parliament.

Mr. Hammond insisted that some Ghanaians mistakenly perceive confidence as arrogance, which he views as unfair to individuals who are knowledgeable and assertive.

He made these remarks during an interview with JoyNews’ Nana Yaw Boakye at the presentation of Dr Opoku Prempeh to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Highlighting the distinction between confidence and arrogance, the Adansi-Asokwa lawmaker stressed that no one is infallible, and such criticisms are therefore unjustified.

He defended Dr Opoku Prempeh’s demeanour, emphasising that his firmness stems from his expertise and dedication, not arrogance.

In his interview, Mr Hammond called for a more accurate understanding of Dr Opoku Prempeh’s character, urging Ghanaians to recognise the difference between being confident and arrogant.

He concluded by reiterating that the negative label is unwarranted and not reflective of Dr Opoku Prempeh’s true nature.

“I have heard one or two people talk about a supposed arrogance tag on him, and that is absolute nonsense. I repeat it is absolute nonsense. Some people confuse confidence as arrogance,” he stated firmly.

On Thursday, July 4, the NPP’s National Council confirmed the current Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Opoku Prempeh’s selection has sparked widespread discussion across the country. While some see him as an excellent complement to Dr. Bawumia, others criticize him as being arrogant and hotheaded.

However, Trade and Industry Minister K.T. Hammond has rejected this assertion and urged Ghanaians to do the same.

ALSO READ: