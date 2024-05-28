Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has expressed his readiness to enter politics.

In a recent interview, he said the only thing holding him back is the need for massive support and endorsement from Ghanaians and industry players.

Shatta Wale revealed that, his father has been encouraging him to take up the political mantle.

“Ghana needs a President like me, and my dad has been talking to me about this. This is the first time I am saying it because I believe it’s God’s direction. My dad wants me to go into politics because he knows I am confident and understands how to run a movement like mine” he stated.

However, Shatta Wale remains cautious since popularity and support alone is not enough to become the country’s leader.

Most importantly, the need for political education, he noted is paramount.

“My fanbase is the biggest in Africa… forget anything, and that is my dream—that one day I will help to change Ghana but Ghanaians must start encouraging me. We can start a political school for people to get degrees. If people come together to support me, I will stand on my feet, quit music, and in the next four years, before another election, I will be contesting” he opined.

Discussing his approach to politics, Shatta Wale emphasized simplicity and practicality.

“Politics is not about big grammar. We speak local languages. I just need heads—people who know their stuff—and let’s see if Ghana won’t change,” he explained.’

He criticized the current state of the country, highlighting issues such as misuse of power and lack of proper governance.

“In the UK, you cannot infringe on someone’s rights. We have to learn how to come together. My vision for the country and the youth is to learn about unity. People should forget hearsays concerning me. We are all involved, and nobody is out of this. If we start now, people can come together to support. We need our people back home. If we start this and people abroad come to add their knowledge, this country will be a better place for all of us,” he added.

Shatta Wale’s comments have sparked discussions about his potential political career and the impact it could have on Ghana’s future.

