Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) has donated sanitary towels to girls at the Abdullam orphanage and 8 other schools in Obuasi.

The donation forms part of efforts by the company to promote safe menstruation among girls.

The sanitary pads/ towels were donated in commemoration of the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme “Together for a Period Friendly World”.

The beneficiary schools include Artic school, Asonkore M/A school, Pomposo MA school, Ahmadiyya school, Top Angels, Freedom Academy, St Margaret School and the 31st December School at Bogobiri.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed globally on May 28, every year as an annual awareness day to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management on the global level.

Project Manager of UMA, Darren Howard said the donation was to educate the girls on the need to observe safe menstruation.

He said the company was aware of the dire challenges girls experience during their menstrual period.

“We are not oblivious to what some girls go through during menstruation. Some decide to stay out of school whiles others battle with stigmatization so we came around to motivate and support them on how to tackle issues of menstruation”, he said.

Training Coordinator of UMA, Yvonne Asabere indicated that they seized the opportunity to inspire the schoolgirls to recognize the need to stay safe and observe clean menstruation.

“We came with female engineers as role models to motivate the girls to have confidence and trust in their abilities. This, we believe was well carried out since we shared our experiences with them”, Mrs. Asabere emphasized.

Sarah Appiah, a Midwife at the AGA Health Foundation, took participants through the four phases of the menstrual cycle.

This, she said, includes menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase.

She also in a practical demonstration, taught the schoolgirls how to wear sanitary pads.

National Project manager – UMA, Lawrence Turkson said the company has been supporting female related activities and women empowerment programs over the years.

He said as a company, they remain resolute in their quest to promote the interest of women hence the donations.

“Observing Menstrual Hygiene Day, UMA aligns with the global ambition to attain a period friendly world and advised young girls to remain confident even whiles they stigmatization during menstruation,” he said.

Assembly member for Pomposo-Asonkore electoral area, Richard Obeng commended the company for their support, indicating that they will come as a huge relief for the girls during the period of menstruation.

The beneficiaries lauded the company for the donation and education.

They spoke extensively on how difficult it is for them to access sanitary pads and called on government and other institutions for support.