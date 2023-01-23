Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, has shared an adorable video of his mum from his village.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of two adorable elderly women who he identified as his mum and some ladies from his village, Agona Nsaba.

The video captured a striking resemblance between mother and son.

Their smiles, lips and broad face were clear evidence they are related.

Mr Blackson appeared lost as he stood by his mum who engaged another lady in a conversation in Fante about plans to enrol some kids in the Michael Blackson Academy.

The caption that came with his video indeed gave him out he had no understanding of the conversation as he begged fans and followers who understand Fante for interpretation.

He wrote; I thought my mom and our village ladies are gossiping about me, if you speak Fante or read lips please let me know what they are saying.

I thought my mom and our village ladies are gossiping about me, if you speak Fante or read lips please let me know what they are saying 😂 pic.twitter.com/dCCBOSgdTg — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 21, 2023

Mr Blackson in the past weeks has earned the admiration of many following the construction and commissioning of the Michael Blackson Academy at Nsaba in the Central Region.