American comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, has celebrated the first anniversary of his academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central region.

The Michael Blackson Academy was established to offer accessible education, completely free of charge, to children in area.

The academy provides classes from kindergarten to primary 3, ensuring not only free admission but also free uniforms upon enrollment.

The school’s primary goal is to make quality education accessible to all, irrespective of financial constraints.

“This is my biggest accomplishment and best feeling. I don’t care how many movies I have done and whatever TV shows, giving back to my community is the best thing for me,” he expressed.

Michael Blackson expressed his deep emotional connection to the school and the children enrolled.

“Those are my children, and I love them,” he said as he reaffirmed his commitment to expand the academy to provide free education to more children in the region.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the community for their support throughout the school’s inaugural year.

