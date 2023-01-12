Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, has turned down proposals from some of his followers to stand for election as president of Ghana.

In a post on Twitter, he noted that he does not believe it is the right time to do so.

“Ghana I appreciate this but not right now, I don’t even know all the 16 regions of Ghana, lol,” Mr Blackson wrote after sharing a screenshot from a fan.

The comedian added that he officially became an American citizen not long ago, thus, would like to enjoy that for a while.

This is because he would have to give up his other citizenship if he intends to stand for any political position in Ghana.

This is not the first time Mr Blackson has been urged to run for President in Ghana.

In 2022, the comedian stated that he would consider running for President in at least 12 years.

According to him, he would contemplate becoming a head of state at that time because he believes the people would need his help.