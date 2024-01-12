Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar has stated that he is not attempting to conceal the source of his wealth.

The presidential aspirant clarified that he is a businessman with many successful ventures that have brought him financial success.

According to him, his success was achieved through hard work and dedication, and he has nothing to hide.

“I have some landmarks that you can’t miss. There are buildings, there are zoos. There are things that I’m doing in the country. I’m not saying that I want to hide it. I just built the first private zoo and we are about to open it,” he said on Friday, January 12, 2024.

More people are yet to be unveiled as part of The New Force – Nana Kwame Bediako. #AMShow pic.twitter.com/ulhPkSn9qr — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) January 12, 2024

“I went from digging the ground, by putting the block, putting the concrete, I sweat, I stood in the sun, I built it. I did it.”

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, he pointed out the importance of personal responsibility and hard work, especially for young people.

He said that the youth cannot expect others to hand them success, but must be willing to put in the effort to achieve their goals.

“We always don’t have to sit here and watch somebody come from outside before a building can come up. We can afford to buy buildings. This is the reason why we want to create a middle-income economy.”

According to him, the key to his success has been his ability to think creatively and strategically and used his “mind more than his pocket” to achieve success.

